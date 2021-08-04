HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A homicide investigation is underway in the city of Hartford.
Police said this all started around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building at 69 Blue Hills Avenue.
Investigators found that the building had been struck by gunfire.
As police were checking on the residents inside, they found a 25-year-old resident, identified as Zayon Collier, dead in one of the apartments.
Police say he had been shot several times.
The homicide is believed to be connected to a shots fired incident that occurred during the overnight hours.
However, police did not find any evidence of gunfire.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-8477.
