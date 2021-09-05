NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after being shot Sunday in the Elm City.
Mayor Justin Elicker's office said officers received reports of gunfire on Chamberlain Street between 5 and 6 in the morning.
The fire department responded as well and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
In a statement, Mayor Elicker said:
“Gun violence is ripping neighborhoods apart – not just here in New Haven, but throughout the country. I was at the scene this morning. Following shootings, I talk with neighbors and I see and hear the pain and anguish this brings to our community.
Locally we’re implementing evidence-based interventions – more police walking and bicycle beats, enhanced youth programming, more street outreach workers, and wrap around services for folks re-entering our community. And recently we announced plans to create a city department – the Office of Violence Prevention. But we also need leadership at the national level to implement common sense gun safety laws. Our police department seized its’ 100th gun in July. Until Congress acts to reform our gun laws, the flow of guns isn’t going to stop."
Police have not released the victim's identity.
