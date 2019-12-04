NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
Police said a 54-year-old New Haven man was found dead at Crawford Manor on Park Street.
No further details on the man’s death were released.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
