WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a homicide over the weekend.
Police say it happened just before 8 Saturday night in the area of Bronson Street.
Officers initially responded to the area to investigate a weapons complaint.
Investigators arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
His identity is not being released at this time.
Police have blocked off Bishop, Adam, Bronson, and Pearl Streets while they investigate.
It is unclear when those roadways are expected to reopen.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 203-574-6941.
