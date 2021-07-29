HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are at the scene of a homicide.
It was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The investigation is unfolding on Greenfield Street, near Enfield Street.
Police initially responded to the area after being alerted of a Shot Spotter activation.
Investigators found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims.
While on scene, officers were notified of a crash on Greenfield Street near Oakland Terrace.
Police found a vehicle was involved in a collision and the driver, identified as Desmond Wray, 35, of Hartford, was unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made yet in connection with the deadly shooting.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.