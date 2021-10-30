ELLSWORTH, ME (WFSB) - A man wanted in connection with a Connecticut homicide has been taken into custody.
U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Ramon Smith, a Massachusetts resident, on a murder warrant out of Connecticut and a warrant, with a charge of strangulation attached to it, out of Massachusetts.
Authorities detained Smith in a room at a local hotel after he was found sitting in the passenger's seat of a vehicle that was in the parking lot.
Police seized a .380 caliber High Point pistol, 116 grams of cocaine, 76.3 grams of cocaine base, 67 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,900 in cash after searching Smith's hotel room.
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency also charged Smith with various drug-related offenses.
Further details pertaining to the Connecticut homicide weren't immediately available.
Smith will be extradited back to Connecticut and Massachusetts, where he was initially sought.
