HARTFORD (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting tat left one man dead and another injured Thursday night.
According to police, officers were called to a scene at 22 Elliot St. after a Shot Spotter activation detected gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The unresponsive man was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified him as 24-year-old Angelo Lopez of Hartford.
While officers were on scene, another man arrived at Saint Francis Hospital suffering from gunshot injuries. It was determined that he was also shot i the same area of Elliot Street.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The Hartford
Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
