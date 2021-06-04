GLASTONBURY (WFSB) – Hops on the Hill is turning 2 and we are checking in with them on a couple new projects they have in the works.
Courtney Zieller joined Al Gondek, owner of the brewery for an update.
“We have some changes,” Gondek said. “We have a new brewer onboard - Joey Lushing who has over 18 years’ experience brewing, and we’re thrilled to have him. He came onboard this January.”
Gondek also told Zieller about some new tanks the brewery has added to update their more modern brewing system.
“We have some new brew tanks,” Gondek said. “Right now, they’re just waiting to be installed so Joey can brew some more good beer!”
Speaking of beer – on to the suds!
Gondek first showed Zieller a Hefeweizen the brewery has. The hazy wheat beer has notes of banana and has a little citrus aftertaste.
“It’s very popular – very refreshing,” Gondek said.
Next was the brewery’s first double IPA – Rusty Triangle.
“We listened to what people were saying and they all wanted a double IPA,” Gondek said. “This one is brewed with some hops we got from a grower in Michigan. The beer is super hoppy and has a little IPA bite to it.”
Next up was the Session IPA – Farmer’s Tan. Gondek described the beer as a little less hoppy then the double, but with the same IPA taste.
“It also has a little less alcohol and is nice on a hot summer day,” he said.
Last was the stout.
“The Mel-Mel stout has been a favorite all winter,” Gondek said. “It’s and oatmeal stout, which still has those die-hard stout drinkers drinking it in the summer.
Gondek said the brewery has a couple special events coming up.
“We have live music most weekends,” he said. “Usually on Saturday, but sometimes Sunday too. Cruise night is every Thursday. Bring your classic car, hot rod - whatever you have.”
If you are looking for more information on the brewery, you can check out their social media accounts.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.