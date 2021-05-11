BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A horse has been rescued after it got stuck in a Branford marsh area on Tuesday morning.
The horse got stuck in the mud near the Branford River.
Branford police, fire crews, animal control officers, and several citizens worked together to free the horse.
“We are so thankful we were able to safely get the horse back to its home uninjured. We appreciate the teamwork of our great community,” Branford police said in a Facebook post.
It is unclear where the horse came from or how it ended up in the marsh area.
