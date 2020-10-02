ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Horses escaped a barn fire in Ellington on Friday morning.
According to firefighters, several horses took off from a riding school on Jobs Hill Road as a result of the blaze.
Posts in social media forums said people were helping to look for the horses that were on the loose.
No injuries were reported.
The barn was completely burned to the ground, firefighters said.
Crews were on the scene as of 11:20 a.m.
