(WFSB) - It will likely soon be mandatory for hospital workers in Connecticut to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Connecticut hospital association says it plans to require all hospital staff to be vaccinated
Last week Maryland did something very similar , but this would make Connecticut among the first states to require vaccines for hospital workers
"The Connecticut Hospital Association members have begun consideration of a statement of policy that would require Covid-19 vaccination for their employees,” Paul Kidwell, VP of Policy for the CT Hospital Association said.
It's something they feel confident their hospitals are on board for.
"This is a step toward additional patient safety," Kidwell said. "If we can say to our patients to their families and loved ones and friends, that we have taken every step we can that all our employees are vaccinated that’s really important to our patients but its also important to our other employees right who’ve taken that step who also want to be protected."
Tonight Yale New Haven Health System, which is part of the association issued a statement saying
“We are working on collaboration with hospitals across the state to collaborate on mandatory vaccinations.” Vin Petrine, Sr. VP, public affairs, YNHHS.
Requiring hospital employees to be vaccinated is not new. About 10 years ago, the Connecticut hospital association required employees to get the influenza vaccine.
"We have seen this with the flu vaccine as well," Dr. Jessica Holzer, professor at the University of New Haven said.
"Maybe you’re allowed to keep working, but you have to gown up differently or maybe you’re allowed to keep working, but your specific tasks are shifted away from patient care," Holzer said. "I think that’s going to vary based on what your traditional job was going to be."
It should be noted that the vast majority of Connecticut hospital employees are already vaccinated and there does seem to be good support for this.
The hope is that as more time goes by and those healthcare workers who didn't want to be among the first to be vaccinated will now see how effective the vaccine has been and that they will get their vaccines as well.
