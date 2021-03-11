WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marked one year since the COVID-19 outbreak was officially declared a pandemic.
The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China then swept across the world killing more than 2.6 million people.
A ceremony is set at St. Mary’s hospital in Waterbury on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Hospital staff will remember those who died from COVID and reflect on the challenges of the last year.
Across the country, more than 529,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.
Three hundred and sixty-five days ago, the COVID-19 outbreak was officially declared a worldwide outbreak.
Critics said Chinese authorities worked harder to suppress information about COVID-19 than to contain it.
The World Health Organization maintained that it issued early warnings, but countries didn't listen.
“Yes, maybe we need to shout louder, but maybe some people need hearing aids,” said Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies director.
Investigators from the World Health Organization spent nearly a month in China, but still haven’t pinpointed the origins of the virus.
One year later, vaccines are providing shots at hope.
"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May,” said President Joe Biden.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said case numbers may be beginning to decline again after plateauing at high levels.
Average hospital admissions and COVID-19 deaths were also down over the last week, according to the agency.
So far, one in ten Americans have been fully vaccinated.
