(WFSB) – The trend of hospitalizations is going down in CT while testing continues to go up.
On Friday, state leaders announced there are 1,877 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, which is down by 70 since Thursday.
That’s the biggest drop in hospitalizations to date.
The CDC is looking for 14 straight days of decline in hospitalizations.
On Friday, it was announced that FEMA is delivering more protective gear to every nursing home. Those shipments will be masks and gowns, and they’ll go out starting May 1.
There is still frustration from governors all over the country. The federal aid is going out to nursing homes and businesses, and that’s critical to keeping patients and small business owners alive.
Governor Ned Lamont is concerned that there’s no aid for state or local government and he details who is getting the short end of the stick because of it.
“Finally, some frustration again from all the governors in regards to support for hospitals, support for small businesses, support for airlines, but no support for local and state government. No support for teachers and firemen and a lot of people on the frontlines of the COVID crisis,” Lamont said.
There are updates for small businesses. More loan money is being pumped in and applications will start to be taken on Monday morning.
