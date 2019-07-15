NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A driver struck a person in New London on Monday morning.
According to New London firefighters, it happened in the area of 527 Vauxhall St.
The driver's truck rolled over as a result of the incident.
Two people had to be transported to the hospital.
Firefighters said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They said the driver was not seriously hurt.
Investigators are still looking into the crash.
