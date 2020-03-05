Hartford fire

According to Hartford police, a fire closed the area of Albany and Blue Hills avenues on Thursday morning.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were hospitalized after a fire in Hartford.

According to Hartford police, the fire closed the area of Albany and Blue Hills avenues on Thursday morning.

The fire was contained to apartments on the second and third floors.

The three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Their injuries were not serious.

There's no word on a cause.

