HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were hospitalized after a fire in Hartford.
According to Hartford police, the fire closed the area of Albany and Blue Hills avenues on Thursday morning.
The fire was contained to apartments on the second and third floors.
The three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Their injuries were not serious.
There's no word on a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.