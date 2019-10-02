STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders at the University of Connecticut brought two people to the hospital following a report that someone had fallen out of a window.
It happened at a residence hall in the Northwest complex around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
Reitz said when emergency crews arrived, they found one person on the ground outside. A second person was in a room three stories above. Both needed medical attention.
The patients were taken to Windham Hospital; however, the person who fell from the window was transferred to Hartford Hospital for additional evaluation.
At last check, they were in stable condition, Reitz said.
No other details were released.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
