HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to 820 Wethersfield Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.
"There were people running and screaming," said Ellen Holder, one of the apartment's tenants.
Holder said she was about to get in the shower.
"I heard someone breaking glass and I turned and I looked around and there were people jumping out of the window," she said.
Hartford Fire Chief Reggie Freeman told Channel 3 that the fire was a 2-alarm blaze.
He said eight people were rescued and 10 people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.
"There was smoke throughout the whole building making it virtually impossible for residents to escape via the stairway, hence you have the rescues," said Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta, Hartford Fire Department.
Multiple people were displaced.
"I’m just glad that I didn’t jump in the shower because if I had it would have taken me longer to get dressed and smoke was already coming out of the front door," Holder said.
The building houses 42 units.
Due to the cold weather, city buses were brought in to keep the displaced residents warm.
Freeman said his rookie firefighters were adequately prepared, which was the reason for the minimal injuries.
A cause has yet to be determined.
