HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Dunkin Donuts Park will again double as a vaccine clinic, but this time for children.
Hartford officials announced a partnership with two local hospitals on Wednesday, to put on vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11.
This comes just one day after the Centers for Disease Control gave the okay for children in that age group to get Pfizer’s vaccine.
Clinics will be held on Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, but if you don’t want to wait until then, parents will soon have plenty of options to get their kids vaccinated.
“This is the way we protect our kids,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Hartford HealthCare was already giving out doses on Tuesday night, and then follow up with a clinic on Wednesday in Storrs.
By early next week, providers expect child-sized doses to be widely available.
“For many people, their pediatrician may be the person that they want to go to,” said Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.
Some 200 pediatricians have signed up to give doses in their offices. But that’s not going to be an option for all families.
The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital are also taking appointments. CVS is too, which announced it’ll have the small doses at 19 pharmacies around the state.
“In the coming weeks, there will be many, many opportunities to get your family vaccinated,” Bronin said.
For the clinics at Dunkin Donuts Park, walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended given the limited supply of smaller doses.
“Speak to your doctor, visit a credible online source,” said Dr. Jessica Abrantes Figueiredo, of Infectious Diseases at Trinity Health of New England.
Public health officials are also trying to get parents to buy-in. Stressing the importance of the vaccine, not just for kids but for everyone around them.
Officials are also pointing out that vaccinated kids are not subject to the same strict quarantine rules if they get infected with covid or have a close contact.
“This means that your kids will be able to stay in school, stay in school safety, stay in school, not have to quarantine,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday.
In Hartford, only 30 percent of students 12 and older are currently vaccinated.
Since July 1, 1,500 kids have had to quarantine due to an infection of close contact. School officials are constantly talking with parents.
“What we do best is making sure we do home visits, making sure we understand what the barriers are,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
Some 2 million kids ages five to 12 have tested positive for COVID, and 90 of them have died.
To make an appointment for the Nov. 14 clinic at Dunkin Donuts Park, call the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services at 860-757-4830.
For more information about vaccines for kids, click here.
