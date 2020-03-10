NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb.
Hartford Healthcare leaders plan to announce on Tuesday the steps they've taken to protect the state's most vulnerable residents.
The news conference starts at 11 a.m.
Monday, Connecticut officials confirmed the state's second case.
Overall in the U.S., 728 cases and 26 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning.
Worldwide, those numbers are more than 113,000 infected with 4,000 deaths.
COVID-19 is also taking a toll on the world economy.
President Donald Trump is expected to ask lawmakers to enact a payroll tax cut to ensure assistance to hourly workers.
"We all know the message folks," said Marco Palmeri, Burlington Health District. "The message is we need to do more to protect our communities."
Two of the places with people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 are hospitals and nursing homes.
Officials described those most as risk as being:
- People with underlying health conditions
- Compromised immune systems
- The elderly
"Hope for the best and plan for the worst and that is what we are doing," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Starting next week, Bristol Hospital said it will have four trailers outside of its facility to screen people for flu-like symptoms. They said quickly identifying those who are ill is critical.
St. Francis Hospital in Hartford said it is being proactive and enacted some specific restrictions:
- Only 1 visitor per patient.
- No visitors younger than 14 years old.
- No visitors who exhibit cold or flu symptoms.
In addition to visitor restrictions at hospitals and nursing homes, healthcare leaders said they're asking people to help them create the safest environment possible for patients.
Visitors are encouraged to:
- Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Use a tissue to cover any coughs or sneezes
- Assess one's own health and consider staying home if sick
Eighty percent of those who are healthy and get coronavirus get better without any treatment, officials said. They said that's why it's important to stay home and avoid people when sick.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus infoline as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
