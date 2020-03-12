(WFSB) – Hospitals across the state are restricting visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two of the places with people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 are hospital and nursing homes.
St. Francis Hospital in Hartford said it is enacting some specific restrictions:
- Only 1 visitor per patient.
- No visitors younger than 14-years-old.
- No visitors who exhibit cold and flu symptoms.
In addition to visitor restrictions at hospitals and nursing homes, healthcare leaders said they’re asking people to help them create the safest environment possible for patients.
Hartford Healthcare said it is restricting visitation and reducing the number of entrances to its hospital facilities. No visitation is allowed at HHC skilled nursing facilities in accordance with the newly released CDC guidelines.
Yale New Haven Hospital said it is also limiting visitors and their access to patients as a precaution by using specific guidelines:
- Only one visitor per patient at a time.
- All visitors will be screened for symptoms and recent international travel.
- All visitors must be 18 years and older.
- Exceptions may be made for patients visiting the neonatal ICU, pediatric, obstetric, or psychiatric units, and for those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.
Hospital visitors are encouraged to:
- Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Use a tissue to cover any coughs or sneezes Assess one's own health and consider staying home if sick
