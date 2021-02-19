NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- According to Yale New Haven Hospital, frequent winter weather since the holidays has led to an upward trend of snow-related injuries.
As layers of ice get concealed by inconspicuous layers of snow, more and more people are getting hurt.
There have been 17 ankle fractures admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency department for surgery within 24 hours.
“You would think that we would know how to drive and walk and go about our daily lives in the snow, but I think it catches us by surprise sometimes and certainly we need to be more careful than ever during the winter months especially during COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Leslie, chief of Orthopedic Trauma for Yale Medicine & Yale New Haven Hospital.
Shoes and boots worn in the wintery weather, and the surface you are walking on, are key for traction and safety.
“I definitely am running a lot, so I just check the sidewalks try to run later in the day when it’s a little warmer and there’s not as much ice on the ground,” said Noah Wilson, of New Haven.
Driving in the snow is a whole different ballgame. People can end up in the hospital when they’re going too fast.
“Just trying to go slowly and just leaving plenty of space before stopping at stop signs and stop lights and everything,” said Mandy Wilson, of New Haven.
“It doesn’t take much, as far as speeds, to get you into an accident that’s going wind you up in the hospital. It could be as low as 20, 30 miles per hour and if we just can’t stop, we might end up rear-ending the person in front of us or running off the road into a pole,” Leslie said.
When it comes to plows, remember that they have the right of way on the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.