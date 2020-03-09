HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Local hospitals and nursing home are among those taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
On Monday, Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital said they has implemented new restrictions on visitation.
“These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues,” the hospital said in a press release.
The visitor restrictions are as follows and will remain in effect until further notice:
- Visitors shall be limited to 1 at a time per patient
- No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted
- Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu or COVID-19
In order to provide an environment that is as safe for patients, visitors, and colleagues as possible, we also encourage all visitors to:
- Wash their hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Use a tissue to cover any coughs or sneezes
"Assess their own health, and if at risk for illness or have any symptoms, consider staying home," the hospital said.
Cherry Brook Health Care Center released a notice that was sent to all Connecticut nursing homes on Monday restricting visitors.
The State Department of Public Health said that all Chronic and Convalescent Nursing Homes and Rest Homes with Nursing Supervision has restricted all visitors except when a current health state is in question.
A facility may allow visitors to see a resident who is on hospice or end-of-life care as long as appropriate personal protective equipment is used in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
