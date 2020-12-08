HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals in Connecticut said they are facing challenges as the number of people needing coronavirus treatments skyrockets.
As of the most recent statistics, there were 1,183 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 135,844 total cases.
RELATED: Coronavirus Updates: Positivity rate increases to 8.6%
The Connecticut Hospital Association spoke with Sen. Richard Blumenthal during a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning.
Blumenthal said he met with CHA throughout the pandemic and has visited some of Connecticut’s hospitals to see and hear first-hand the unique challenges they are facing and to thank the frontline workers for their tireless efforts in combatting the pandemic.
During the meeting, Blumenthal was trying to build support for a new relief package, which includes aid for hospitals.
Right now, it would be about $35 billion for hospitals, but Blumenthal said more will likely be needed again after the next Congress is sworn in. That’s because doctors, like the ones at Hartford Hospital and elsewhere around the state, are worried about what a second surge will bring.
“Clearly this new surge, and it’s mounting, is creating a potential crisis,” Blumenthal said.
Congress is in talks on a $908 billion COVID relief package that currently includes $35 billion for hospitals.
However, Blumenthal thinks that’s only enough to get through until the next Congress takes over.
“Much more will have to be done because the losses have been very challenging,” Blumenthal said.
The package would include funding for personal protective gear and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19.
It also includes money to help offset hospital losses.
Many people have delayed elective care during the pandemic. Hospitals have urged people to seek medical care, saying delays could make things worse in the long run.
“We have found out that patients who delay care have ultimately suffered the consequences of that,” said Dr. John Murphy, president and CEO of Nuvance Health.
Hospital executives are also worried about their staff. Doctors and nurses are already stressed, but now they’re stretched thin as colleagues have to miss time because of COVID exposures in the community.
“Our greatest challenging is continuing to support our staff who is working with tremendous resilience,” said Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.
Experts are confident they have the space to treat COVID patients, saying Tuesday that hospitals statewide are only at 73 percent of capacity overall, and only 56 percent of intensive care unit beds.
Better treatments mean more patients are spending less time in the hospital. The bigger concern is getting supplies and testing kits.
"The supply chain is still broken and there is simply no distinguishing that," Murphy said.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer’s vaccine when it meets Wednesday, but even there, Blumenthal says the federal government needs more planning.
“We have no testing strategy, no PPE strategy, no vaccine distribution strategy,” Blumenthal said.
COVID relief could come in the form of aid for PPE and equipment, but it could also be funding to offset losses. Hospitals have been struggling as many people delay elective procedures.
The relief would also come as hospitals are preparing to play a major role in delivering vaccines.
Blumenthal remains critical of a lack of planning by the Trump administration.
On Tuesday, he also pointed to reports that Trump declined offers to buy an additional $100 million doses from Pfizer.
“I want the details, I want to exactly what the reasons were for rejecting it,” Blumenthal said.
The $908 billion deal would be a compromise between the $500 billion deal Republicans want, and the $2 trillion plan from Democrats.
Blumenthal said the hospitals would likely need more help in the coming months beyond this deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.