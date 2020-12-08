HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals in Connecticut said they are facing challenges as the number of people needing coronavirus treatments skyrockets.
The Connecticut Hospital Association is speaking with Sen. Richard Blumenthal during a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning.
As of the most recent statistics, there were 1,183 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 135,844 total cases.
Blumenthal said he met with CHA throughout the pandemic and has visited some of Connecticut’s hospitals to see and hear first-hand the unique challenges they are facing and to thank the frontline workers for their tireless efforts in combatting the pandemic.
