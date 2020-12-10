HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the Food and Drug Administration moves forward with approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the focus now shifts to the medical workers who will administer the virus.
Hospitals and others have been getting ready for weeks to receive the virus.
After approval, shipments could start within 24 hours, and hospitals around the state are ready for those shipments.
That means medical workers could get the first doses sometime next week.
Hartford HealthCare said it has been ready, getting in position to receive the vaccine after it’s approved.
Other hospitals are in the same position.
The rush is on to get the vaccine out to Americans, starting with those who will give the vaccine, then frontline workers and other vulnerable groups.
Just on Wednesday this week, more than 3,000 people died from complications linked to COVID-19.
Pharmacies said they are also ready to give out the vaccine.
“We must make sure that we utilize all of our healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Philip Hritcko, dean of the UConn School of Medicine.
A spokesperson for Walgreens said “Walgreens has the pharmacist expertise, data and reporting infrastructure, cold storage capacity and nationwide footprint required to manage the complexities of administering a COVID-19 vaccine.”
CVS announced earlier this fall that it will hire another 15,000 workers nationwide, the majority of them pharmacy technicians.
UConn runs a 21.5 hour class certifying pharmacists to give vaccines.
Hritcko said for many people, the pharmacy will be the easiest place to get a vaccine.
“Pharmacists are critical in the role that they play in public health and immunizations and prevention of disease,” Hritcko said.
The UConn pharmacy program is doing more than just training current pharmacists.
