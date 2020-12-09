HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Healthcare officials said they are preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccines as early as this weekend.
"We are expecting it to be within the next few days. This month will be a huge month for us, as soon as that comes out, we expect by the end of the week to have an answer or have the vaccine in hand,” said Eric Arlia, the senior director of pharmacy systems for Hartford HealthCare.
He said they expect to receive the vaccine within 24 hours of its emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to happen Thursday.
“We'll be prepared and ready to receive the vaccine as early as Friday,” he said, adding that they will have teams ready even if it comes over the weekend.
He also said they are prepared to begin administering it to workers who "treat COVID patients or work on units that treat COVID patients."
The Pfizer vaccine is frozen, and is good for five days in a refrigerator, Arlia said.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s first order was placed and weekly orders will be made going forward.
Supply and demand of the vaccine will be carefully tracked.
By June, the vaccine should be available for mostly everyone. Public health experts said don’t be surprised if companies require workers to eventually get it.
Lamont recently signed an executive order that also allows pharmacists to administer the vaccine.
Arlia said more than 50 pharmacists at Hartford HealthCare have signed up to be part of the vaccination process and assist nursing staff.
“The next 5 to 7 days in pharmacy, receiving the vaccine and getting it ready for the clinics is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, so we’re excited that we’ve finally reached this place,” Arlia said.
Arlia said once health care workers and nursing home residents are vaccinated, those with the highest pre-existing risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections would be the next in line.
