Hartford HealthCare gave an update on Friday morning, explaining what the next steps will be in the vaccine approval process.
“This morning, Secretary of Health and Human Services said the FDA should and will grant the EUA. There’s a meeting coming up and we’re waiting for that as well,” said Dr. Keith Grant, system director of Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare.
Once the vaccine is given the green light, it likely will be distributed to the states within 24 hours.
In his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the vaccine will be distributed to hospitals and pharmacies, and then to clinics for high-risk employees by Dec. 15 and nursing homes by Dec. 21.
1 of 14
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
PHOTOS: Hospitals prepare for vaccine distribution
1 of 14
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Supplies from the CDC
Hartford HealthCare
Supplies from the CDC
Hartford HealthCare
Also on Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke with hospital leaders who announced the timeline for providing the first COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers.
“We expect that literally tomorrow we will have approval from FDA for Pfizer’s vaccine. Sometime next week, approval for the Moderna version and there is truly light at the end of the tunnel,” Blumenthal said.
The senator said more funding should be provided for vaccine distribution in a COVID-19 relief package that has yet to be passed.
Pharmacies said they are also ready to give out the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.