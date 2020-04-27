NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Local hospitals are noticing a trend as medical communities battle the coronavirus pandemic. Those with potential life-threatening medical emergencies are avoiding the emergency room, so as not to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Last week, eight national medical groups, including the American Heart Association, urged people to still call 9-1-1 and go to the hospital if they’re experiencing a serious medical episode.
At William Backus hospital in Norwich, President Donna Handley said the fear and anxiety of contracting the COVID-19 made people stay home longer than they should when they have a life-threatening emergency.
Handley said Backus, like all hospitals, have established separate screening areas for potential COVID-19 patients, and then those patients who need serious emergency medical treatment.
“Anybody with respiratory symptoms, a fever over 100.4. or any of the other symptoms with COVID-19 have a different entrance into the emergency department. We have a section of our emergency department we call COVID Cove, where those patients are worked up until we can either rule them and is the person under investigation or not,” Handley said.
So patients that visit the emergency room with non-COVID-19 related illnesses are handles and treated in a low-risk environment. She said they are protecting their staff as well.
