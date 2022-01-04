(WFSB) – More kids are ending up in the hospital with COVID, with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale-New Haven Health saying they have seen an increase.
Health officials say they are not seeing a huge jump, but it is the most we have seen during the pandemic.
It’s not just the hospitalizations themselves. Doctors say they have gotten more calls from parents worried about their sick children.
Nationwide, more kids are being hospitalized with COVID than at any point during the pandemic.
Connecticut is not alone. Hospitals that don’t typically handle a lot of pediatric cases are getting more calls from concerned parents.
“After returning from the holiday weekend we had lots of calls about sick kids with COVID,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, Director at Burgdorf Health Center Pediatric Clinic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 547 kids were hospitalized each day last week.
The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center says they have 17 patients with COVID today. That number was just one as recently as Christmas Eve.
Yale-New Haven has seen a similar rise to 17 patients at its pediatric hospital.
While that may seem like a low number, it has doctor’s attention.
Doctors say some of the cases are kids who are asymptomatic but are testing positive while going to the hospital for another reason.
Many of the hospitalizations and calls from concerned parents are due to COVID itself.
“Actually, we’re seeing a lot of gastro-intestinal symptoms in kids so a couple days of diarrhea or vomiting, so we’re worried about dehydration in those kids, as well as respiratory symptoms in the kids who have more of the cough, congestion, some pneumonia,” Terranova said.
Doctors say there’s no evidence Omicron is any more dangerous than past strains. Rather, the rise in hospitalizations is like the result of more people being infected.
Hospitals including Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis said they get few kids because most parents go directly to a pediatric hospital.
One doctor said that with community spread so high, you should assume anyone with symptoms has COVID until they get a negative test.
