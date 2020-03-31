HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus continues to spread across Connecticut and hospitals continue to have a hard time getting their hands on personal protective equipment.
Numbers released on Monday show New Haven County is catching up with Fairfield County, and the next three weeks are expected to be the toughest for the state.
THE LATEST: More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths
The hospital space and the protective equipment are the two things needed to stay ahead of the virus, and strides have been made on both fronts.
RELATED: Local hospitals, state leaders work to expand bed capacity
Based on the numbers, the surge of patients has started, and in Connecticut, it won’t peak until mid-April.
In order for anyone to be treated or even tested, medical professionals need protective gear.
Hospital presidents and CEOs came together on Monday and made a plea. They said they were all on it together.
"We are now actively sharing information that before we wouldn’t have to the extent that if there’s a fire that needs to be put out, we can call on resources elsewhere in the state," said John Murphy, CEO, Nuvance Health.
Officials said 111,000 N95 masks and 146,000 surgical masks were delivered to the state, but the shipment really could last a couple of days, as hospitals go through 20,000 a day.
So, the need is still great and will remain great through April.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he does not want Connecticut to be in New York’s shadows when it comes to federal assistance, saying he spoke with the president on Monday.
"I had the opportunity to add my two cents, which I’ve shared with you a number of times, which is I asked them to stop talking about NYC as the epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States. Think about the New York metropolitan area and that includes Connecticut and that's why southern Connecticut right now is reaching closer to capacity has got to be at the top of the list, along with New York and New Jersey, when it comes to prioritizing PPE, when it comes to prioritizing vents,” Lamont said.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump promised Connecticut will see 50 extra ventilators. Last week, the state requested 1,500. As of Friday, the state had 932 ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.