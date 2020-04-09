HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Long lines are being seen outside some hospitals as people seek tests for the coronavirus.
Many people have been gathering at some sites, like Saint Francis Hospital, hours before testing begins.
“The lines for our testing centers have started earlier and earlier and gotten longer and longer, and that's a challenge,” said John Rodis, president of St. Francis Hospital.
Folks are lining up earlier because tests at Trinity Health’s three locations are performed on a first come, first serve basis.
“I would just tell people, if they've been on a line and unfortunately, we've run out of tests for that day, they should just come back the next day,” Rodis said.
Yet, at the same time, Hartford HealthCare has tried to schedule when people come for testing. These differences go to show all of the things doctors have to consider.
“We want to be a disciplined organization where there's not a whole lot of car congestion, people are not waiting in line,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare.
While they want to avoid the lines, Rodis said his goal at St. Francis is to do as much testing as possible each day.
“Believe me, if we had unlimited testing and unlimited resources, I’d say oh sure everybody come, but we can't do that,” Rodis said.
Both health care systems say many factors limit the number of tests, and those include the number of swabs and the capacity at labs.
“This is a constant issue across the state of Connecticut,” Kumar said.
However, that can change every day. Some days, St. Francis can test people well into the afternoon. But on Thursday, the line was cut off before noon.
Rodis says patients are being safe while waiting for tests.
“They're pretty much all staying in their cars with their windows up, many are wearing are wearing masks,” Rodis said.
Trinity Health said it has done 7,398 tests combined at St. Francis, St. Mary's Hospital, and Mercy Medical Center.
