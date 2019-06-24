(CBS) –A hot air balloon made a hard landing into a crowd of people at a Missouri festival Saturday evening.
The incident took place at the Hot Air Balloon Festival/Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday evening.
The hot air balloon was seen going toward the crowd of spectators.
At least three people were injured during the incident.
People scrambled to dodge the moving wicker basket. On board the balloon, the pilot and a passenger were trying to help steer through the crowd.
More than 1,000 people were at the festival, celebrating the city of Hanniabal’s bicentennial.
The balloon cut through trees and knocked people to the ground.
It took rescue crews less than an hour to secure the scene before the balloons were relaunched into the sky.
