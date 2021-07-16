HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The heat and humidity are sticking around to end the week, along with a chance for showers or thunderstorms.
Temperatures on Friday will range from the 80s at the beaches, to the lower 90s inland.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said there’s also a chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm.
“The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Northern Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. However, it looks like the storms will be isolated or widely scattered, which means many towns will not get one,” he said.
Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
A cold front will stall or slowly move across southern New England on Saturday, meaning showers and thunderstorms are likely.
With the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours are possible as well.
“That’s not welcome news given this has already been one of the wettest Julys on record. As of yesterday, this July is now the 4th wettest over the last 116 years of record keeping! Total rainfall, month-to-date, is 8.23” at Bradley International,” Haney said.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s, and the air will remain humid.
For Sunday, there are some signs that the front will shift to coastal New England. If this happens, the day could be mainly dry, and the humidity would drop.
However, there’s a chance the front will stall closer to Connecticut, and that would increase the risk for showers and thunderstorms.
“There is conflicting information among the forecast guidance models, and that means our confidence level in Sunday’s forecast is low. For now, we are forecasting a chance for showers in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a renewed chance for showers,” Haney said.
Temperatures should range from 80-85.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
