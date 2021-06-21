HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first full day of summer has been hot, muggy and includes the possibility of showers and storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said as Claudette passes offshore to the south, storms started firing up to the west, just before 4 p.m.
This prompted a severe thunderstorm watch for Litchfield County until 11 p.m.
Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
After a warm and muggy Monday, these storms are the result of a cold front.
"Given the timing of the arrival storms, which is after sunset, and because there have been more clouds than clearing, storms will tend to weaken and as they head into southern New England," Dixon said.
The best chance for any rain or storms will be in western CT between 10 p.m. Monday and midnight.
Tuesday will be fairly cloudy, and a much cooler day, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.
Some scattered showers and isolated storms are again possible on Tuesday.
High pressure builds in mid-week, so Wednesday and Thursday will feature ample sunshine and lower humidity, Dixon said.
The week will end dry, with an uptick in humidity.
The upcoming weekend appears to be warm and muggy, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
