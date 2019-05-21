Hot liquid flows from school bus engine onto middle school student, school district investigating

Click here for updates on this story
LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) -- The Clark County School District is investigating how a middle school student came into contact with hot engine fluid while on board a school bus.
"It was hard, you think getting on the bus she's going to be safe," said Parent Amanda Harding.
Harding says her daughter Kayley Harding, 12, was headed home from K.O. Knudson Middle school to Mojave High School last Thursday, when the incident happened.
"She all of a sudden felt this burning on her feet," said Amanda.
Kayley says she was seated in the back of the bus when a commotion started and she felt the burning on her feet.
'I put my feet up, I took off my shoes and socks, and I started screaming for the driver to stop the bus because I saw the liquid starting to come out," said Kayley.
Kayley also described a light grey smoke coming from the same area of the engine which began to fill the bus.
"I thought I was going to die, there was smoke, there was liquid, I thought the bus was going to explode, and I thought I was going to die," said Kayley through tears.
The bus driver exited the freeway and was met with firefighters and police, according to Kayley.
The bus was evacuated, and medical personnel evaluated Kayley for chemical exposure.
'She had taken her socks and shoes off, and they walked her on the asphalt across to the police car and sat her on the trunk," explained Amanda.
Emergency personnel called Amanda and informed her they washed the liquid off Kayley's feet, but she could need further attention if burns or blisters appeared later.
"Transportation did let me know it was the coolant agent," said Amanda.
Kayley was given a pair of medical booties and sent on a different bus to her destination.
13 Investigates inquired about the apparent maintenance mishap and a spokesperson said the district was aware of the situation and investigating the matter.
According to a recent report by The Council of the Great City Schools , the Clark County School District Transportation scored relatively high when it comes to 'best practices' for maintenance and cost controls.
13 Investigates found several incidents of bus fluid flowing onto school buses across the country, including an incident near Seattle, Washington, in 2015.
In that case, interior bus surveillance video shows elementary school students screaming for the bus driver to stop the bus after anti-freeze flowed from the engine compartment and into the area where the children sat.
A ruptured hose was blamed in that case, and at least one student reported their shoes were soaked in the liquid.
