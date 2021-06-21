HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first full day of summer will be hot, muggy and include the possibility of showers and storms.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said that while Connecticut will be mostly spared from what's now Tropical Storm Claudette, some moisture from it will find its way into the state.
"Due to that moisture, we will feel oppressively humid at times through the day [Monday]," Richardson said. "It will be hot and humid, in the low-90s inland and 80s along the shoreline."
A marginal risk for severe storms comes during the evening hours, and even that is for the northwest corner of the state. They'll be the result of a cold front.
"From 6 to 9 p.m., we can expect some showers and isolated storms to move through our state from the west and break apart as they head to I-91," Richardson said.
After that timeframe, western Connecticut will see cloudy conditions.
Occasional showers are possible overnight.
Temperatures should be mild, in the upper-60s and 70s.
Fog could be an issue for Tuesday morning.
Some scattered showers and isolated storms are again possible on Tuesday.
"High pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday and humidity drops," Richardson said. "It will feel a lot more comfortable and we will see an abundant amount of sunshine."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
