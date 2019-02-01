MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Following a week of extremely cold temperatures, many are growing tired of the winter weather.
There are some creative options to stay warm.
“I would rather be in the heat, definitely,” said Clarice Wilson, a yoga instructor.
If you’re sick and tired of the cold, you’re certainly not alone.
“Winter’s not my favorite weather, I’m a more like spring, fall kind of girl,” said Briggitte Brown.
For those looking to escape the frigid temperatures, there’s hot yoga.
“We do yoga poses in a flow, and we have heat going so there’s steam,” said Wilson.
The meditation and movement, combined with the heat, is said to help your body detoxify.
It was 17 degrees outside in Middletown on Friday, but it was 91 degrees in the yoga studio.
As you can imagine, the cold draws more people to Luna Vinyasa Hot Yoga studio in Middletown.
“During the winter there’s definitely a surge of people who come in to get out of the cold,” said Wilson.
Wilson says it’s good to take a break from the cold and give your body something different.
And people who attend her classes agree.
“I love it. This is like my sanctuary space where I get on that mat and I just kind of release the stress, release the cold, the drama, and just kind of connect with my breath and myself,” said Brown.
Brown attends four hot yoga classes a week and says she enjoys defrosting in the studio.
“So, between all of our breaths and the steam, it gets insanely hot. And you’re just like dripping, the whole time. But its good its detoxifying your body,” Brown said.
The folks at the yoga studio say even when it gets warmer in the summer, classes still have a consistent flow of people because once you learn to love it, your body craves it.
