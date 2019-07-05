HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While people know how to cool off during the hot weather, how does one cool off an overheated phone or tablet?
Channel 3 chatted with Mobile Rescue Manager Jeffrey Licona on handheld devices to learn the best ways to prevent overheating.
“On the beach, you’re constantly using your phone and the screens on while it’s, let’s say, it’s in direct sunlight, stuff like that can affect the phone.”
Licona told Channel 3 he sees a lot of request for repairs related to heat damage this time of the year, and he said the most common problem is a bad battery.
“Most people don’t know that their batteries can expand, almost like balloon in a way, so if that happens to your battery that can happen in the heat, and pretty much your battery can die quicker and take longer to charge,” explained Licona.
Licona said the heat can damage or weaken almost every piece of your cell phone or tablet, but the best way to protect your device is to keep it out of direct sunlight and turn off any unused apps.
Licona recommended removing the phone or tablet’s protective casing, which can trap heat.
“They’re almost like humans in a way, you know, if you have winter coats on in the heat, you’re going to be hot,” described Licona.
“If you feel it’s getting too hot, way more than regular usage, I would definitely just turn off the phone, make sure you’re not using it at all, if anything, just wrap it in a towel, away from sunlight.”
Licona discourages stacking devices or putting them in a bag together as this will create ambient heat.
To cool off a device, Licona recommends placing the device near a fan or an air conditioner but avoid sudden temperature changes.
As technology improves over time, devices are becoming smaller and more sensitive to heat.
“Now our phones are like super cars compared to the phones about four or five years ago.”
