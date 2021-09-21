HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- COVID has hurt a lot of industries, including hotels, where many have certainly suffered.
In Hartford, corporate travel and convention business are way down, and hotels are changing to stay afloat.
The Hilton, Hartford’s largest hotel, has lost a lot of business.
Still, many were surprised to hear it was for sale, but that fell through and now there’s a different strategy.
“One of the options with downtown Hilton is to maybe reflag it with a different flag and convert a portion of it to residential,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).
He said it’s been a rough time, and to survive, hotels are going hybrid.
Case in point, Homewood Suites on Asylum is moving towards apartments, and so is the former Red Lion Hotel on Morgan Street near Dunkin Donuts Park.
Hotels did get federal relief money but that’s run out.
Smaller hotels seem to have fared better, like The Goodwin. It doesn’t depend on large event bookings, which throughout the pandemic, were pretty much non-existent.
“It’s something a little bit different than the larger hotels, so when business dries up and conventions dry up, the bigger hotels are the ones who suffer most because they rely on large volume and base business,” said Randy Salvatore, of RMS Companies.
However, downtown housing is in demand. CRDA says most are at 90 percent capacity, and more apartments are on the way near the stadium.
While hotels may have found a way to survive, the concern is having enough hotel rooms now that more events are being scheduled, more than 30 at the XL Center before the end of the year.
“We have missions to run these big venues and support them with hotels. And we have missions to build housing, so we are kind of in the crosshairs of our own dilemma,” Freimuth said.
The goal is to save these hotels as best as they can, so right now, it’s a blend, but it could be a while for things to get better. This industry may not rebound fully for another two years.
