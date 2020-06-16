MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – What is there was an anti-bacterial spray that permanently sanitizes germs and the coronavirus?
A company in West Haven is producing that and applying it to a new boutique hotel in Mystic.
Gianna Bielenda, a technician with RX Surface Protection Solutions applied the first part of a two-part application of a what will be a permanent antimicrobial surface in the soon to open Whaler’s Inn in Mystic.
The perma-safe coating, which is FDA approved, disinfects and protects via a proprietary electro-mechanical process that kills germs without using harmful chemicals.
“We want to go above and beyond and take every step and precaution in order to protect everyone at this facility,” said Paul Campbell from Whaler’s Inn.
Campbell says every inch of the new hotel, including adjoining Shipwrights Daughter Restaurant, is being treated prior to Wednesday’s opening.
“When the bacteria or the microbe hits the surface, it gets immediately electrocuted. That’s 24/7 and it’s indefinite on the surface,” said Juri Kotowitz of RX Surface Protection Solutions.
The positively charged coating dries clear and killed the negatively charged viruses and other microbes on contact.
“Very eco-friendly. It’s an EPA registered product, both Part A and Part B, it’s pet safe and it’s child safe,” said Alex Jones of RX Surface Protection Solutions.
House cleaning will still maintain surfaces, but not as frequently as the temporary aerosol applications that are not being used.
The owners of the Whaler’s Inn and the adjoining restaurant have spent a year doing massive renovations.
Everything is new, cleaned, and sprayed, including retail surfaces.
