NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has taken a toll on so many businesses, and the hotel industry is one of them.
While most have been open, rooms have been empty and hotel lobbies are quiet.
The Courtyard in New Haven is usually pretty full, but during the pandemic they had as few as five rooms occupied and the dining room has been closed.
"We are started slowing but it’s not enough to bring back the staff we were looking to rejoin us as our work families,” said Steven Matiatos, general manager of Courtyard New Haven at Yale.
At the beginning, only essential workers were staying there, mainly health care workers, firefighters and correction officers who didn't want to infect their families.
Other guests are now trickling in, but sparse at best.
Right now is one of the busiest times for hotels typically, with graduations, concerts, and other events, but those have been canceled.
While business has picked up, it’s not enough.
"I've been traveling pretty much throughout the pandemic staying in hotels. Here in Connecticut, we needed letters saying we are essential workers to come and stay at any hotel,” said Liam McNamara, of New Jersey, who is traveling for work.
Because there are so few guests, only 10 of the 70 hotel staff members are still working.
"We need to have people confident to travel again, to feel safe, whether it’s on an airplane, trains driving,” said Ginny Kozlowski, of CT Lodging Association.
She said cities like New Haven depend on international travel, which is way down.
This week, Gov. Ned Lamont said he is urging those traveling in and out of Connecticut from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
"We certainly don't want to turn anyone away, every room counts, but at the same time, nobody wants to put anyone at risk,” Matiatos siad.
Hotels are hoping for the honor system, and to protect everyone they're using masks and doing lots of cleaning.
