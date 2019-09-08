WALLIINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 24-hour fitness challenge is underway Sunday morning in Wallingford.
Proceeds benefit House of Heroes. They help veterans who are disabled or living on a fixed income across Connecticut with home repairs at no cost.
The CrossFit fundraiser began Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until Sunday at 9 a.m.
House of Heroes’ second fundraiser this weekend starts at the Ellington Airport at 9 a.m. on Sunday. More than 50 people will skydive from 14,000 feet. The event goes until 6 p.m.
House of Heroes has completed 119 projects since 2012.
More information on House of Heroes can be found here.
