MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – If you’ve tried to get a COVID-19 test lately, chances are you’ve had to wait, even possibly for a few hours.
Testing sites all over the state are seeing long lines of people waiting to get tested.
In Middletown, Drone 3 captured long lines outside the Community Health Center in Middletown.
“We are seeing positivity rates creep up and skyrocket in some cases, and I think peoplea re worried and they want to know if they’re carrying COVID back to their families, their schools, their workplaces,” said Leslie Gianelli, Community Health Center.
The Community Health Center has 13 testing sites and the one in Middletown is one of their busiest.
Testing started at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and there were already cars down the block waiting.
There was a line of cars waiting all day. The Community Health Center provides testing, which is free, and people don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.
Some waited for more than two hours and it’s possible to wait as long as three hours.
The CHC understands that’s a long time to wait and is planning to put portable toilets on their site to make it easier while people wait.
"We are in the process of rolling out Porta Potties at our locations because we know that's a big concern. People who are waiting in their cars for two or three hours, it's difficult," Gianelli said.
Jeff Woodcock was worried after learning a close family member tested positive. He waited at a testing site in Cromwell for a COVID test for two hours.
"I definitely realized the line was building up and was almost wrapped around the whole building. By the time it got towards ten o'clock, they got us through quick. As soon as ten o'clock came around, they started sending cars around in two lanes. They were definitely efficient in handing out papers to sign and get all your information into the system," Woodcock said.
More lines are expected on Thursday.
