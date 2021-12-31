(WFSB) – Housatonic Community College is shifting to remote operations from January 3 to January 7.

According to the college, only Level 1 employees should report to campus during that time.

All other employees are being asked to work remotely.

Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Smith says all other campus activities, including an enrollment day on January 8, will become virtual events.

This comes after several colleges throughout the state are pushing back their start dates.

Smith says the decision to go remote is out of an abundance of caution.

The school says they are monitoring the spread of the omicron variant closely and will provide updates to safety protocols as needed.

Dean Smith says all questions should be directed to Associate Dean Mario Pierce at MPierce@Housatonic.edu.

For more information on how Housatonic is handling these changes, click here.