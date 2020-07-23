BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Another bill approved by the House seeks to help people talk with doctors through video conferencing, at least through the pandemic.
So far, insurance companies have been covering these services during the pandemic, but doctors and service providers are worried that could stop.
This bill would make sure the coverage continues.
“It had been going great until March, mid-March, and then all hell broke loose,” said Manas Kar.
Many people found themselves in Manas Kar’s situation, scrambling to find access to care once the coronavirus pandemic hit. For many, video conferencing quickly filled that void.
“In all honesty, without it we would not have been able to effectively meet the needs of our clients,” said Heather Gates, President & CEO of Community Health Resources.
For Kar, that meant continuing speech therapy for one of his kids. He was skeptical at first, but found it successful.
“We see the interactions online, they’re really good, they’re as good as face to face service,” Kar said.
But coverage was a question. Insurance companies have agreed to expand telehealth, including things like mental health counseling, but that’s just temporary and service providers want that to continue at least through the pandemic.
“You know people are still concerned about their health, waiting in a waiting room to a facility,” said Luis Perez, President & CEO of Mental Health Connecticut.
The bill was unanimously approved on Thursday in the House and would require insurance companies to continue paying providers the same as for in person visits.
Fees for the uninsured are limited to whatever Medicaid pays.
The requirements would be in place until March 15.
So far, insurance companies have covered telehealth services. They say the bill isn’t necessary.
The Connecticut Business Association says insurance companies will pass increased costs on to businesses at a time when many are struggling.
“Lawmakers right now should be focused on helping businesses stay afloat during these difficult times,” said Eric Gjede, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.
But service providers say telehealth is part of the future of healthcare. It helps patients in remote areas access care. It also helps people like Kar expand their search for the right specialist.
“It extends a 30-minute appointment to a 2-hour appointment or more for us with the drive involved,” Kar said.
This bill also covers telephone visits for people with limited access to the internet.
The Senate is expected to take this bill up on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.