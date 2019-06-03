HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The House of Representatives passed the governor's two-year budget, but the debate is not over.
Legislators got the budget on Sunday and took a vote on Monday.
The vote in the House was pretty much along party lines, now the $40 billion budget will go up to the Senate.
The budget was expected to pass as Democrats have a strong majority in both chambers.
"It's difficult to get a consensus from all the different legislators, but at the end of the day, it's good and moves in the right direction," said Rep. Joe Verrengia.
Senate Democrats announced that they reached a deal on a balanced budget last week.
They held a news conference on Monday morning.
"It's coming out on time, balanced," said Democratic Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Speaker of the House.
But, Republicans are prepared to vote against it.
"If you're trying to fix the state, we're trying to move in the right direction, it is not always right to say what you're against, sometimes it's gotta be what you're for," said Rep. Matt Ritter, the Democratic majority leader.
Democrats claim it includes millions in job training and education funding while holding the line on taxes.
“At every step of the process General Assembly Democrats promised a balanced budget that would pay down the debt of the past and increase funding for job training and education," said Senate President Pro Tempore and Democrat Martin Looney. "[Sunday,] we deliver on that promise. Connecticut will dedicate millions in funding for job training programs in critical sectors of the economy like manufacturing and health care. In addition, this budget establishes debt-free community college which will create a ladder of opportunity for hard-working families to gain the skills required of a 21st century workforce."
Read their whole budget here.
Democrats said they hoped to bring it to a vote as early as Monday.
The budget gets rid of the business entity tax, but it reduced a tax break for small businesses in what's called the "pass-though entity tax."
It supports workforce development by giving money to community colleges and technical schools to train students in manufacturing.
It also phases out taxes on pensions and social security, and gives less money to cities and towns with declining enrollment.
While there are no tax rate increases, residents will be paying more for some things.
Plastic bags will now cost 10 cents to get people to use paper or bring their own bags.
A bottle of wine will cost 7 cents, and it will cost 54 cents for spirits.
Prepared meals at grocery stores will include a sales tax of 1 percent.
Downloading music will cost a little more as well.
However, in this budget, there is little that address the state's transportation problems.
"Whether you do it on Monday, Tuesday, or do it as a special session, sometime in June, I don't care about that, but I don't want you guys to duck the most important decision we can make, how to fix transportation systems and get the state moving again," said Governor Ned Lamont.
Lamont wants a transportation plan in place. He favors tolls, a steady stream of revenue with out-of-state drivers picking up at least 30 percent of the cost.
The Republican plan relies on borrowing.
It's not clear if the governor has enough support for tolls, but Lamont should be able to count on Democrats to support his budget.
Republicans say if Lamont was so concerned, he wouldn't have raised the special transportation fund, taking out $170 million.
"What doesn't address transportation is depleting the transportation fund. We agreed with governor, let's get going, but we do not need tolls and the people in the state of CT do not want tolls," said Rep. Laura Devlin.
Republicans did not put forth their own budget, but did offer some ideas.
"These guys made it clear day one they had their policies they were going to roll out their top fie. They didn't care what we thought," Fasano said.
