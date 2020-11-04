HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State House Democrats now have a super majority.
Seven seats flipped blue this election, giving House Democrats a bigger edge over House Republicans.
Both sides say this is a blue wave they were expecting, but they still plan to work together as the state will face some challenging months ahead.
House Dems now hold a huge majority in the General Assembly, with 98 eats to Republican’s 53 seats.
“Overall, our numbers haven’t dropped to low watermarks that we’ve seen in years past,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora.
Future House Minority Leader Representative Vincent Candelora says he isn’t shocked that they lost some seats during a presidential election year.
Moving forward, he is concerned about how Democrats will handle the state budget with their stronghold.
“We can see the spending caps and the revenue caps go away, and the rainy-day fund will be eaten up and so, I do have that concern now that they have that larger number,” Candelora said.
Face the State co-host Kevin Rennie says with the pandemic shortfalls as an ongoing issue, Candelora’s concerns are a possibility.
“The choice at some point is going to be cut spending or raise taxes, and 98 Democratic House members and 24 Democratic Senators are going to come down at the side of raising taxes than controlling spending,” Rennie said.
House Majority Leader Representative Matt Ritter says it’s too early for his caucus to have a platform, but some of their priorities are getting early voting and the continued COVID-19 response.
He says even with the addition of seven seats, residents won’t see much change.
“Connecticut doesn’t become this hyper partisan state just because we have 98 seats,” Ritter said.
Both leaders say despite the divisiveness splitting the rest of the country, they’re looking forward to working together.
“No matter the craziness you see down in Washington and the dysfunction, that’s not Connecticut,” Ritter said.
“We have a trust relationship we established and we’re going to carry that relationship into this next session,” Candelora said.
Ritter says a lot of the decisions they make during the next session in regard to issues like taxes or pandemic relief depends on who is elected to be the next president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.