(CBS) - House Democrats moved forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
They held a news conference to formally announce the charges on Tuesday morning.
The two articles of impeachment included abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"No one is above the law, not even the president," said Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California.
House Democrats claim the president abused his power by using a White House meeting and hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine as leverage for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
They also allege the president blocked subpoenas and documents across the executive branch as part of the investigation.
The Judiciary Committee could consider the charges as soon as this week and the full House of Representatives could vote by next week.
"On an issue like this, we don't count the votes," said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House. "People will just do what they do. I've never asked anybody were they for the inquiry? Were they for going forward?"
Monday, the Judiciary Committee held a nearly 10-hour hearing.
"Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, abused the power of his office," said Dan Goldman, Democratic Counsel, House Intel Committee.
"Let me tell you, those that think you've done something special here, you have the set the bar so low I'm afraid it's irreparable," reacted Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas.
Trump tweeted throughout the day.
He wrote "witch hunt," "the do nothing Democrats are a disgrace," and "read the transcripts."
Only two U.S. presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
President Richard Nixon resigned before he was impeached.
If Trump becomes the third, the Senate will hold a trial to decide if he should be removed from office.
The full House has scheduled a winter break to begin next Friday.
