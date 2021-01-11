HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – House Democrats are moving forward with plans to impeach President Donald Trump.
This comes in the wake of last week’s deadly riot.
It’s a new week on Capitol Hill and Congressional Democrats are eager to hold Trump accountable for the deadly violence last week at the United States Capitol.
“He has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker.
House Democrats are formally unveiling their resolution to impeach Trump, alleging that his conduct last Wednesday “gravely endangered the security of the United States.”
“Impeachment means that the House of Representatives have said that the Senate should try the president because there is enough evidence to indicate that he has committed an impeachable offense, in this case inciting insurrection,” said Dr. Matthew Schmidt, Association Professor of National Security and Political Science at the University of New Haven.
Dr. Matthew Schmidt is an associate professor of national security and political science at the University of New Haven. He says that should the House impeach the president, it’s unlikely Trump would be convicted before the end of his term.
With nine days left in office, lawmakers supporting impeachment argue it would send a strong message.
“They indicate to history and to future potential presidents that this president’s behavior is out of bounds and unconstitutional,” Dr. Schmidt said.
No U.S. president has been impeached twice and while some Republicans have publicly said the president should resign, others argue the process would further divide a fractured nation.
“One of the issues I have right now whether it’s the 25th Amendment, whether it’s impeachment right now, is further dividing the country and pouring gasoline on a fire,” said Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina.
If Trump were to get convicted, he would not be able to run for president again.
