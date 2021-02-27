WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the town of Washington.
The fire broke out around 6 Saturday night.
Part of Rt. 109 in the area of Rt. 47 is closed as crews work on dousing the flames.
Two engines and an ambulance from the town of Bantam have been requested to the scene.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
